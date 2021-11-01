Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Befriend a Child’s Big Kids Ball to return to Aberdeen after year off

By Craig Munro
November 1, 2021, 3:51 pm Updated: November 1, 2021, 3:51 pm
Befriend a Child's Disco Ball, held in March 2020.

North-east children’s charity Befriend a Child has announced its biggest fundraising event will return in 2022, after being called off this year due to the pandemic.

The Big Kids Ball will be hosted at the Chester Hotel in Aberdeen, and will have the suitably jubilant theme of “carnival”.

Last year’s Disco Ball, which took place less than three weeks before the coronavirus lockdown was announced, raised almost £50,000 for the mentorship charity.

As restrictions prevented an event from being held earlier this year, Befriend a Child held an online auction instead, with prizes including a golf experience and luxury staycations.

Next year’s ball, which is to take place on February 25, will also feature a fundraising auction – as well as raffles, a live band and a three-course dinner.

‘Fun, lively, exciting event’

Katie Kyle, the head of fundraising and marketing at Befriend a Child, encouraged those planning to come along to make use of a limited-time offer for tickets at £85 per person.

She said: “We are over the moon to be going ahead with the biggest fundraiser in our events calendar after having to cancel the event this year due to the pandemic.

“The Big Kids Ball has been a firm favourite for our supporters for many years now.

“We want to bring a fun, lively, exciting event to Aberdeen while raising funds for some of the most disadvantaged children and young people in our community.

“We would encourage people to book with us soon and take advantage of our early bird offer as we anticipate that this will be a popular event.”

The Chester Hotel, Aberdeen, where the event will be held in February next year. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Once the offer expires, tickets will be priced at £95 with up to 10 people at each table.

All the money raised at the event will go towards the charity, which offers youth clubs and holiday playschemes as well as befriending and mentorship programmes to young people growing up in difficult life circumstances.

For more information, or to book a table, contact Tara@befriendachild.org.uk or call Befriend a Child on 01224 210060.

