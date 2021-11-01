Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NHS Grampian gets highest number of military personnel to help with vaccination roll-out

By Ross Hempseed
November 1, 2021, 5:49 pm Updated: November 1, 2021, 6:47 pm
Military personnel are assisting with the Covid vaccine rollout. Photo: PA

NHS Grampian and NHS Highland will receive support from the military to aid efforts to vaccinate people in the north and north-east in preparation for winter.

In total, 100 vaccinators and 15 nurses will be deployed across Scotland with 15 vaccinators and two nurses being stationed in the north-east.

NHS Grampian will receive the joint highest number of personnel support alongside NHS Lanarkshire to provide vaccines for the population ahead of what is being called a “tough winter”.

NHS Highland will received 10 vaccinators and two nurses to help them with the vaccine campaign, which in the north is logistically challenging given the large geographical area of the region.

In terms of vaccinations NHS Grampian currently sits 12 out of 14 health boards in Scotland for the percentage of population that are fully vaccinated.

Personnel are to begin work this week, to help speed up the vaccination programme which includes both the flu vaccine and Covid-19 booster jabs.

Military help to get jabs into arms quicker

The government says the booster programme is still on track with just over 700,000 people being given a third vaccine dose as on November 1.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “We are now in the midst of an extremely busy period for the national autumn/winter vaccination programme with flu and Covid-19 booster injections being offered to the most vulnerable groups, alongside first Covid-19 jabs to 12-15 year olds.

“With increasing levels of social mixing and close social contact in the colder months, it is expected that Covid-19 will add to the winter pressures usually faced by the NHS.

“That is why we have again requested military support to complement our existing resources and to ensure we can get even more vaccinations into arms as quickly as possible.

“It remains clear that getting vaccinated is the single most effective step that anyone can take to protect themselves from the most severe disease caused by Covid-19.”

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP, Andrew Bowie, said: “This support from our UK Armed Forces for NHS Grampian is hugely welcome following the Scottish Government hold ups which emerged last week.

“The assistance from our military will help to ease pressures on the north-east’s vaccination programme which is too important to risk with dither and delay.

“Our heroic frontline staff are becoming more and more overwhelmed and the SNP must guarantee that NHS Grampian will have every resource it requires as we hit the peak winter period.”

Anyone that has still not received a first or second doses of a Covid vaccine can check where to get one at NHS Inform.

