NHS Grampian gets highest number of military personnel to help with vaccination roll-out

NHS Grampian and NHS Highland will receive support from the military to aid efforts to vaccinate people in the north and north-east in preparation for winter.

In total, 100 vaccinators and 15 nurses will be deployed across Scotland with 15 vaccinators and two nurses being stationed in the north-east.

NHS Grampian will receive the joint highest number of personnel support alongside NHS Lanarkshire to provide vaccines for the population ahead of what is being called a “tough winter”.

NHS Highland will received 10 vaccinators and two nurses to help them with the vaccine campaign, which in the north is logistically challenging given the large geographical area of the region.

In terms of vaccinations NHS Grampian currently sits 12 out of 14 health boards in Scotland for the percentage of population that are fully vaccinated.

Personnel are to begin work this week, to help speed up the vaccination programme which includes both the flu vaccine and Covid-19 booster jabs.

Military help to get jabs into arms quicker

The government says the booster programme is still on track with just over 700,000 people being given a third vaccine dose as on November 1.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “We are now in the midst of an extremely busy period for the national autumn/winter vaccination programme with flu and Covid-19 booster injections being offered to the most vulnerable groups, alongside first Covid-19 jabs to 12-15 year olds.

“With increasing levels of social mixing and close social contact in the colder months, it is expected that Covid-19 will add to the winter pressures usually faced by the NHS.

“That is why we have again requested military support to complement our existing resources and to ensure we can get even more vaccinations into arms as quickly as possible.

“It remains clear that getting vaccinated is the single most effective step that anyone can take to protect themselves from the most severe disease caused by Covid-19.”

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP, Andrew Bowie, said: “This support from our UK Armed Forces for NHS Grampian is hugely welcome following the Scottish Government hold ups which emerged last week.

“The assistance from our military will help to ease pressures on the north-east’s vaccination programme which is too important to risk with dither and delay.

“Our heroic frontline staff are becoming more and more overwhelmed and the SNP must guarantee that NHS Grampian will have every resource it requires as we hit the peak winter period.”

Anyone that has still not received a first or second doses of a Covid vaccine can check where to get one at NHS Inform.