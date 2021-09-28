An eyesore no more… Plans to rebuild Aberdeen restaurant and offices destroyed in blaze

Plans are afoot to rebuild an Aberdeen restaurant and office building destroyed in a fire nearly two years ago.

It was two days before Christmas in 2019 when the Valentino’s Italian restaurant in the West End was engulfed by a huge blaze.

The venue, previously known as Dizzy’s, and accompanying legal offices were reduced to cinders as the flames raged for hours.

Since then parts of the structure have been demolished.

Quantum Claims, the company which owns the building, was among those left needing new accommodation.

Now, the firm has signalled its intention to rebuild on the spot at 70 Carden Place.

And the legal outfit says the replacement will be bigger and better than its predecessor.

Blaze ruined prominent site

Documents lodged with Aberdeen City Council state that the front portion of the building will be retained, with a three-storey extension built to its rear.

The application states: “This will provide modern office accommodation to meet today’s market requirements and restaurant at lower ground level.”

Frank Lefevre, the solicitor who started the firm in 1988, is now looking forward to seeing the building return to its former glory.

Frank said: “When you have a bit of property in such a position, you want it to be replaced in its best condition.

“A bit of demolition has taken place and other bits and pieces of work have been done, and these things naturally take a bit of time.

“But anybody who knows the area would rather see a building back there than what we have at the moment.”

Frank added: “We won’t be letting it stay there as an eyesore.

“We are looking forward to it looking at least as good, when it is rebuilt, as it did before.

“I’m pretty sure it will look good as and when it comes to life again.”

Liberal Democrat Queens Cross councillor, Martin Greig, welcomed the move.

He said: “This burn out building has looked sad and distressing.

“It was horrible to see the damage caused to this prominent and popular venue.

“In the usual way, the public consultation now gives the community a chance to give any comments about the plan to restore the building and bring it back into use.”

Dizzy’s fire rocked West End community

Described by firefighters as a “large and challenging” incident, it took crews 19 hours to fully put the flames out.

The effort was stood down around 14 hours after the initial 999 – only for the flames to reignite beneath the rubble some 25 minutes later.

Last November police ruled that no criminality had taken place.

Architects working on behalf of Quantum Claims have pledged to provide more information on the extent of the project in due course.

Last February, a teenager appeared in court after breaking into Valentino’s just months after it was destroyed to steal some charred bottles of booze.