Man, 18, taken to hospital following assault at Aberdeen University halls

A man has been charged after an 18-year-old was found seriously injured at Aberdeen University halls.

The teen was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for medical treatment after the alarm was raised in the early hours of today.

Officers were called to Hillhead Halls of Residence in Aberdeen at around 4.55am.

Another 18-year-old has been charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Inspector Graeme Skene said: “Around 4.55am on Friday, September 24, officers were called to Hillhead Halls of Residence in Aberdeen, following the reported serious assault of an 18-year-old man.

“He has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

“An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and he is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, September 27.

Isolated incident but support available

“At this time, there will be an increased police presence in the area and we are working closely with staff at the University of Aberdeen to provide reassurance to the student community.”

A university spokesman said: “We are currently assisting police with their inquiries following an alleged assault that took place in the grounds of our Hillhead halls of residence in the early hours of this morning.

“We have taken steps to reassure residents that this was an isolated incident and that an individual has been arrested and is currently in police custody. No residents were harmed, and there is no ongoing risk to residents or the wider community.

“Nonetheless we recognise the potential alarm this incident may have caused residents, and our student support team is offering assistance to anyone who may have been impacted.”