Scots offshore diver on road to recovery after being placed in coma following Covid diagnosis By Hamish Penman September 24, 2021, 9:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm Davy Duncan. A Scottish offshore diver is on the road to recovery after Covid-19 complications left him in an induced coma for several weeks thousands of miles from home. Davy Duncan from Fort William was on a vessel off the coast of Mexico doing contract work for Subsea 7 when he tested positive for the virus on February 19. He was then airlifted off the ship and transferred to a company villa with doctors, but his condition started to deteriorate "very quickly". For the full story, visit Energy Voice.