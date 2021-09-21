Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Student branded woman ‘scumbag’ then shared intimate photos with her boyfriend

By Kathryn Wylie
September 21, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Marc Milne appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
An Aberdeen man who sent intimate photos of a fellow student to her boyfriend did so out of an “abusive sense of revenge”.

Marc Milne, from Aberdeen, encouraged the woman to send him photos of herself during conversations over Snapchat.

But after sending them on December 31, she blocked him – prompting Milne to brand her a “scumbag” who “cheated on her boyfriend”.

The 25-year-old also threatened to share the images he received with others and in particular her boyfriend.

Boyfriend received messages containing intimate images

Fiscal depute Ruaridh McAllister told Peterhead Sheriff Court: “They had known each other from their time studying at college.

“On December 31, they exchanged Snapchat messaged and she sent intimate messages containing photos of herself to the accused then blocked him and deleted him from Snapchat.

“On January 4, he called her and called her a scumbag for cheating on her boyfriend by sending the messages to him a few days prior.

“She blocked him and later that day her boyfriend received messages containing the images she had sent to the accused, from another witness.

“Her boyfriend called her and asked if she was okay. She had also received a copy of the messages.”

‘An abusive sense of revenge’

Defence solicitor Sian Fish told the court that Milne felt the woman’s boyfriend “had a right to know” about the photos and that it was in fact Milne himself who sent the images to the boyfriend.

“He tells me it was him who sent the photos to the complainer’s boyfriend because he felt he had a right to know that she was behaving in such a manner,” the fiscal said.

“It doesn’t seem to me that there was a sexual element to his behaviour, more like an abusive sense of revenge by trying to embarrass her in sending these photos to her boyfriend.”

Ordered to carry out unpaid work

Miss Fish added that she thought her client had learning difficulties and has a way of seeing things as “very black or white”.

“He is a difficult individual to communicate with so it’s been difficult for me to speak to him about any feelings of remorse,” she said.

“He didn’t understand how what he said and did would have caused upset. He does now accept that what may not seem menacing to him may do so to someone else.”

Milne, of Coningham Terrace, Aberdeen, was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and handed a one-year supervision requirement.

