Data: Aberdeen remains the area with highest proportion of EU-born residents

New data from the National Records of Scotland provides an up to date look at the diverse nature of Scottish local authority areas.

The data, released today from the Scottish statistics authority provides an in depth look at the nationalities and countries of birth that make up Scotland in 2020.

What does the report show?

The report shows that Aberdeen city remains the Scottish local authority with the highest proportion of EU-born residents at approximately 13%. The second highest area is the city of Edinburgh at just over 12%.

The map below shows the full information for each area of Scotland. Click on an area for more information.

How has the situation changed over time?

The report also provided data going back to 2004 showing how the proportion of UK and non-UK-born residents has changed. In many areas of the north and north-east the share of the population born elsewhere has remained stable over time. Whereas in Aberdeen city it has continued to rise most years.

At a wider Scottish level, the report delves into more detail on the most popular countries. Poland comes out on top with approximately 80,000 Polish born Scottish residents estimated in 2020. Followed by Germany, Pakistan, India and the Republic of Ireland.

More from the data team: