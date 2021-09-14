Oil workers poke fun at Martin Compston on ‘The Rig’ for lack of PPE

First images were recently released of Martin Compston and the crew of the Amazon Prime show “The Rig”, and some real-life oil workers have noticed a few flaws with his offshore attire.

The Line of Duty Star may be fighting supernatural forces in the new North Sea thriller, but that wouldn’t be a good enough excuse for slack PPE standards offshore.

“He’d be absolutely hammered, he’d be up for disciplinary!”, said Kenny Robertson, regional director of PPE specialist Red Wing, noting his lack of gloves, hard hat or goggles on board the installation.

To read more on what the workers had to say, click here.