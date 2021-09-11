Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Disgruntled ex employee bombarded former colleagues with abusive emails

By Danny McKay
September 11, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
A disgruntled ex employee bombarded former colleagues with abusive emails for nearly two months.

Such was the volume of John Cutt’s campaign of annoyance, his old employer, a firm with an office in Aberdeen, had to assign someone the task of filtering out his emails.

In a string of messages, the 38-year-old compared staff to “ringleaders of a corporate rape gang” and bragged: “An entire company scared of me. #YeahBaby.”

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the three named complainers in the case are all employed at the company, and that Cutt had resigned from the firm in October 2019.

He said: “After his resignation, the accused became disgruntled with various employees, including the three complainers.”

The court heard that in June this year Cutt started to “persistently contact members of staff, to their annoyance, by email”.

Mr Middleton said: “These emails are not threatening but are persistent, disruptive and at times abusive.”

Between June 7 and July 29, Cutt, using various different email addresses, sent a total of 71 emails to three members of staff.

One email stated: “Both of you will be publicly exposed as ringleaders of a corporate rape gang that habitually breaks the equality act if your team in Aberdeen continues to take the ****.”

Another said: “I no longer grudge you the job. Kneeling before scum is no way to live.”

In another email to one of the staff members, Cutt said: “What do I need to do to get you out for a pint? Do you require a **** pic? Bit of a pain, I’ll need to do one of those panorama shots.”

‘A great deal of stress and anxiety’

Cutt also boasted in another email: “An entire company scared of me. #YeahBaby.”

Another email read: “Much like your colleagues, you have the look of lowlifes. They would rob, rape, betray and abuse just to feel important.

“How sad that we should become enemies, but that is what we are.”

Mr Middleton said: “The volume of emails was so vast a member of staff from the locus had been tasked to filter them, preventing them reaching employees.”

He said the emails caused staff “a great deal of stress and anxiety” and police were contacted.

Cutt, of Stafford Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to persistently sending emails for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety.

Defence agent Kevin Longino said his client, along with other former employees of the company, are looking to start their own business.

‘I receive 71 emails from the fiscal’s office in a week’

Mr Longino explained Cutt, who had no previous convictions, had been employed by the company for a number of years before it was bought over “with a view to getting rid of all of the staff that were there”.

The solicitor said Cutt’s position is staff were “effectively forced to resign” due to “onerous” processes he compared to bullying.

However he accepted Cutt’s response was “foolish” and that not getting a reply to his first emails had “pushed his buttons”.

Mr Longino went on: We’re dealing with about 71 emails over the course of two months.

“I receive 71 emails from the fiscal’s office in a week.”

Sheriff William Summers ordered Cutt to pay a fine of £420.

