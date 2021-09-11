Meet the Aberdeenshire farmer who juggles working the land with running a beauty salon

What do you picture when you think of a farmer?

Trousers tied up by twine, muddy wellies and rough weathered hands?

Well step forward Isla Begg, who can be found tending to livestock with a gel pedicure intact.

The proud owner of Buttercup Beauty, which can be found on Allardice Street in Stonehaven, Isla splits her time between pampering clients and checking in with the animals at her family run farm.

A career in beauty versus working the land might not seem to have all that much in common, but Isla believes she has got the balance just right.

And thanks to her Instagram page where she has racked up hundreds of followers, Isla has discovered that people love hearing about her life outside the treatment room.

“Our family farm is run by my Granny, Grandad, dad and uncle,” said Isla.

“They all work together, but my dad always told me to go and try something different outside of the farm.

“The farm would always be here, but farming isn’t easy. There needed to be another option.

“I didn’t really know what I wanted to do, and then my sister said I was pretty good at doing makeup and nails.”

Still unsure, Isla headed off to college to study beauty therapy, and has never looked back.

She took over as owner of Buttercup Beauty in 2019, and has worked there for seven years in total.

“I love it, there’s so much variation,” said Isla.

“Nails are my favourite thing to do. Sometimes clients come in and want something completely different, and I do love a challenge.

“After the first lockdown it was quite daunting, and I wasn’t sure if anyone would come back. Thankfully all my clients did.

“There’s so many different nails trends and amazing nail artists. At this time of year, I’m beginning to see people opting for darker, more wintery colours.”

Isla believes that the beauty world is just as rewarding as farming, although in a totally different way.

“On the farm, you get to see that animal born and you get to bring it on,” she said.

I enjoy working with animals in general, although I don’t think they could care less what I look like.”

“In beauty, I meet so many different people from different backgrounds.

“I find it so interesting to hear everyone’s stories. You get to know your clients and hear about their lives, their friends and family.

“I love making people feel good, helping them walk out the door feeling better than when they came in.

“It’s not all about being vain, it’s about giving yourself a boost.

“Even if you’re just getting your eyebrows done, having that five minute chat to someone who isn’t your friend or a member of your family, can make a massive difference.”

Like many business owners, Isla uses social media to get the word out, and also keep up to date with her clients.

“Social media is my only form of advertising,” she said.

“I find it’s the best way to keep in touch with all my clients. I post appointments on Facebook for example, and they disappear pretty quickly.”

Isla’s instagram page also shows the world of farming, and she is hopeful that she is breaking down stereotypes – one pedicure at a time.

I think people assume that if you work on a farm, you’ll have rough hands and you won’t have your nails done,” she said.

“You can have nice nails and still work on a farm.

“I never wear gloves at home, I find I can’t work with them on.

“I still have gel nails though, and I just try and keep my nails shorter.

“I find my clients are often really interested in life on the farm, particularly if they don’t come from a farming background.

“It can be quite difficult to juggle, in that people normally book well in advance for appointments.

“Farming can’t be planned, it’s weather dependent.

“I spend as much time as I can outside, so I just make it work.

“My clients said they really missed all my farming stories during lockdown, so I did try and post on Instagram every day.

“I think it’s something different for people, something new to learn about.”

You can follow Buttercup Beauty on Instagram @buttercupbeauty2010.