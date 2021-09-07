Man avoids jail over £22,750 of cannabis he told police was for ‘personal use’

A man caught with almost £23,000 of cannabis who told police it was for “personal use” has avoided being sent to prison.

Bruce Harvey’s cannabis farm was discovered when officers raided his secluded Turriff home and seized an air rifle that did not have a certificate.

The 60-year-old admitted it was his cultivation, but claimed he was growing the class B drug for personal use.

However, phone messages “consistent with concern in the supply of cannabis” were discovered and Harvey previously pled guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter.

Harvey was ‘self-medicating’

He pled guilty to producing and being concerned in the supply of cannabis between September 24, 2018 and September 8, 2020, and to having an air rifle without a certificate.

And Now Harvey has appeared back in the dock to be sentenced.

Defence agent Stuart Beveridge said his client has ongoing health issues and was “self-medicating” with cannabis. However, instead of buying the drug he decided to grow it himself.

He added Harvey’s concern in the supply of the drug was not on a “commercial basis”.

Mr Beveridge said his client had been out of trouble for some 14 years.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin ordered Harvey, of Turriff, to be supervised for two years and carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

She also imposed a curfew for 10 months.

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson previously told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police executed a search warrant at Harvey’s address on September 8 last year.

Cops seized plants, scales and cash

Officers found a Spanish-manufactured air rifle, which Harvey did not have a licence for, in a hallway cupboard.

However, the officers also noted a “strong smell of cannabis” at the property.

Mr Neilson said: “Two bedrooms upstairs had equipment set up for a cannabis cultivation.

“They were being used to dry out cannabis plants.”

The cops seized five cannabis plants, along with heating and lighting equipment, a number of bags containing a “green herbal substance”, scales and £1,000 in cash.

Harvey’s mobile phone was also seized and messaged were found which were “consistent with cultivation and concern in the supply of cannabis since September 24 2018”.

The herbal substance was tested and found to be cannabis, with a total maximum street value of £22,750. The five plants were valued at between £1,000 and £4,050.

When Harvey was interviewed by officers, he admitted the cannabis cultivation belonged to him “and that he grew cannabis for personal use”.