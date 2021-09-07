Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jobs with jabs: Aberdeen bar launches joint recruitment and vaccination drive

By Denny Andonova
September 7, 2021, 10:30 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
The recruitment event will be held today at the Paramount bar between 1-6pm.
An Aberdeen bar is hoping to encourage young people to get the coronavirus vaccine by offering jobs along with jabs.

Signature Group, which runs Paramount along with Nox nightclub, has teamed up with NHS Grampian to “kill two birds with one stone”.

In a special drop-in recruitment event today, young people can apply for various positions at the late-night venue while NHS staff are available to give them a jab.

Since it reopened its doors to customers in August, the bar has struggled to get new staff on board due to significant shortages in the hospitality industry.

The event is the first of three recruitment events being held this week, with two more taking place in Edinburgh and Glasgow, as the company strives to fill around 110 positions across their 24 venues in Scotland.

Vaccinators Debbie Thomson and Diane Locherty (right) were at Paramount today to distribute jabs as part of the recruitment event. Kami Thomson / DCT Media

Nic Wood who runs Signature Group and is spokesman for the Scottish Hospitality Group believes this initiative will help both ends.

Speaking on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, he said: “If you want to turn up at Paramount this afternoon between 1pm-6pm, we can chat with you about a job, about hospitality and what incredible career we can make out of that.

“And on top of that, we can offer you a jab – first or second dose – courtesy of NHS Grampian.

“We would happily do the same in other cities and have approached other health authorities, as we have recruitments events in Glasgow and Edinburgh as well.

“The ones that managed to get back to us and have agreed to do it were NHS Grampian, so that’s the one we decided to start the ball rolling with.

“We’ve put a lot of time getting this together – we’ve got mixologist, chefs, waiters and bar staff all coming along to chat with them about what the opportunities are with hospitality, so hopefully we can encourage some young people to come and join our team.”

Mr Wood continued that although having both doses of the vaccine won’t secure young people a job at their venues, it would “certainly make life easier for everybody”.

As the furlough scheme is to last until the end of September, the company’s business development director Louise McQueen thinks many could struggle going forward without that safety net.

She said: “Furlough ends in three weeks and after that, if you’re pinned as a close contact and you haven’t been vaccinated, you’re going to need to self-isolate for ten days without being paid furlough.

“That’s, first of all, really going to hurt the employee, and then if we have to close the business, it will hurt the business as well.

“But there is also the moral compass. We are not dictating to anyone to get vaccinated, but just trying to make them aware that they will have better freedoms, it would appear, if they are and point out the reasons why we think vaccination is a good thing.”

‘The worst recruitment crisis in living memory’

The special recruitment event comes as bosses at Scotland’s top pubs, hotels and restaurants said they are facing “the worst recruitment crisis in living memory”.

Staff shortages in hospitality have caused for many venues across the country – including Nox – not to reopen despite the easing of restrictions.

Although the impact of Covid has spread across all industries, the hospitality sector has been said to be hit the worst with it being “repeatedly thrown under the bus”.

As the recruitment calamity reaches fever-pitch, bosses have also disclosed that they are having to self-impose lockdowns at their top venues, opening fewer days during the week and reducing opening hours to prevent staff burnout.

Gabijh Lisiunaite applied for a job at Paramount and got her jab from vaccinator Debbie Thomson. Kami Thomson / DCT Media

However, Mrs McQueen thinks that Brexit has also played a vital part in the decline of new recruitment in hospitality as the country is no longer attractive for European workforce.

She added: “We still have six venues closed and we can’t open them, because we physically don’t have enough staff in the business.

“In our venues, we have staff shortage of around 110 vacancies, but in the Scottish Hospitality Group, which Signature sits, we’ve got 500.

“We’ve lost many people to other industries, but Brexit as well is a contributing factor to this.

“We have long relied on Europeans to be front and back staff and I think Britain isn’t that attractive a place for Europeans these days.

“I think we need both the Scottish Government and Westminster to get their heads together and start chatting about how we get more people to come work in Scotland without any barriers.”

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.