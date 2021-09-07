Budget train services between Edinburgh and London to be launched by FirstGroup next month

A new rail service running between Edinburgh and London hopes of rivalling domestic air travel with fares starting at just £14.90.

The service, called Lumo, has said 60% of seats will cost £30 or less with a maximum one-way fare of £69.

Transporting customers around 400 miles, the budget train link will start operating on October 25.

Lumo – owned by FirstGroup – will offer two services a day each way between Edinburgh Waverly and London King’s Cross, and as more trains are procured, the frequency will increase to five daily trips.

It is hoped that the new service will provide long-distance travel for more than a million passengers per year.

The trains will also stop at Newcastle, Morpeth and Stevenage along their “open access” route.

With more than 74,500 people making the trip via domestic flights each month, FirstGroup hopes to offer a cheaper, greener alternative.

‘Travel should not cost a fortune’

Helen Wylde, the managing director of Lumo, said: “Travelling in the UK should not cost a fortune, and it certainly shouldn’t be the planet that pays.

“Whatever your preferred mode of transport, we are likely to be more affordable and kinder to the planet.

“We believe everyone has the right to travel in style. We are empowering people to make green travel choices that are genuinely affordable without compromising on comfort.”

The train operator has been keen to stress how green their trains will be compared to flying and even other train routes – due to their trains being 100% electric.

Aiming to create over 13 million additional passenger journeys in the next decade, Ms Wylde added: “The reasons people choose different modes of travel are changing.

“People are now considering their impact on the environment very carefully.

“They also expect better service and catering.

“Lumo is a new rail travel experience that is kinder to the planet and better value for passengers, while never compromising on service.”

Furthering their green mission, more than 50% of the onboard catering menu will be plant-based.