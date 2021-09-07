Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 7th 2021
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Covid: John Swinney self-isolating after close contact tests positive

By Alasdair Clark
September 7, 2021, 10:08 am
Covid Scotland briefing John Swinney
John Swinney represents Perthshire North.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney has announced he will self-isolate after being identified as a close contact of someone who tested positive for Covid.

The Perthshire North MSP said he was advised on Monday that he had been in close contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

Mr Swinney said he would be self-isolating and had booked a PCR test, which if negative will allow him to leave isolation if it has been two weeks or more since his second coronavirus vaccine.

In a statement on social media, the Deputy First Minister said: I have been advised tonight that I am a close contact of an individual who has tested positive for Covid.

“I have booked a PCR test and will be self-isolating in line with the rules.

“Thanks to all the contact tracers for their diligent work.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will set out her plans for government.

On Tuesday the First Minister will speak in the Scottish Parliament to outline her policy plans for the next year – an event the Deputy First Minister would normally attend.

New self-isolation rules which came into force in August allow people who have had two doses of the coronavirus vaccine to leave isolation if they are identified as a close contact but go on to test negative.

Covid cases in Perth and Kinross

Nicola Sturgeon, who was identified as a close contact of a positive case in August, was able to leave isolation as a result of testing negative.

It comes after 7,065 new cases of coronavirus were announced in Scotland on Monday, of which 91 were in Perth and Kinross.

The area has recorded 9,680 cases and 238 deaths since the pandemic first hit last year.

Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread with these charts

[[title]]

[[text]]

