Perv caught with sickening haul of nearly 80,000 images from hidden camera avoids jail

A sick pervert has dodged a custodial sentence despite being caught with almost 80,000 sexual images and videos obtained using a secret hidden camera.

Steven McCombie was also caught with hoards of vile indecent images of children, and horrific extreme pornography featuring humans and dogs.

The 39-year-old was handed a community-based disposal, despite custody initially being at the “forefront” of the sheriff’s mind.

Fiscal depute Felicity Merson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “Police received intelligence a KIK social media account attributed to the accused created category A indecent images of children.”

‘He is totally disgusted with himself’

A search warrant was executed at his address on October 20 last year and several devices were seized and examined.

Police discovered 86 category A still images, 162 category B and 289 category C.

Meanwhile, 409 category A videos were found, along with 180 category B and 105 category C.

In total 1,231 indecent images and videos of children were found.

The videos had a total run length of almost nine-and-a-half hours.

A total of 867 extreme pornography images were discovered on McCombie’s devices, along with 336 video files.

Images and videos obtained from a hidden camera were also discovered by officers examining the devices.

A total of 77,018 images and 860 videos were found obtained using the hidden camera.

McCombie, whose address was given in court papers as Longate, Peterhead, pled guilty to taking, permitting to be taken or making indecent images of pseudo-images of children between June 9, 2020 and October 20, 2020 at an address in Fraserburgh or elsewhere.

He also admitted possession of extreme pornographic images between February 28 2020 and October 20 2020.

‘These offences are extremely concerning’

And McCombie further admitted a charge of voyeurism over the hidden camera, committed over the course of nearly two years.

Defence agent Charlie Benzies said: “Mr McCombie has had many months on which to reflect on his behaviour and it’s fair to say he is totally disgusted with himself.

“He’s unable to account for his behaviour. He expresses sincere regret for the distress he has caused others.”

Mr Benzies added: “There was no question of other people seeing these images. It was purely for himself.”

The solicitor said McCombie’s life had “crumbled around him” in the wake of the offences, with family not having “anything to do with him”.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told McCombie: “These offences are extremely concerning.

“I note you have reached the age of 39 without ever coming before the courts before, and that you have a full time job in a position in which you are valued, and they’re going to continue to employ you even with this conviction.”

The sheriff explained a custodial sentence had been at the “forefront” of her mind, but that certain programme work would not have been possible in conjunction with a prison term.

Instead, she ordered him to be supervised for three years and complete the Moving Forward, Making Changes programme.

She also imposed numerous conduct requirements relating to access to devices capable of accessing the internet and storing images, and prohibiting him from having contact with females under 16.

The sheriff further ordered McCombie to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, imposed a 10-month curfew, and made him subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act for three years.