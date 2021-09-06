Plans lodged for Morrisons store to be built near Stonehaven

Plans to create Stonehaven’s first large-scale supermarket as part of a multimillion-pound redevelopment project have edged forward.

The proposed Morrisons store would bring an end to the Co-op’s monopoly on the town, although Aldi also has revealed it wants to create a store there too.

Morrisons has teamed up with the FM Group as part of the Ury Estate redevelopment, which includes transforming the B-listed Ury House into apartments, with a clubhouse below, and building more than 200 homes.

Work has also started on the construction of an £80million championship golf course, which has been designed by the legendary Jack Nicklaus and will be located at the centre of the estate.

The supermarket, which would create 120 local jobs, already has planning permission in principle and now Aberdeenshire Council is being fully back the project.

The store, at the south-west corner of the Ury Estate, adjacent to the A90 Aberdeen-Dundee and Slug Road, would also have a 300-space car park.

Store plans an ‘important milestone’ in Ury development

Should planning permission be given, it is anticipated that the store will open in late 2022 or early 2023.

Mark Taylor, head of property acquisitions for Morrisons said: “Morrisons are excited to deliver a new purpose-built food store for the residents of Stonehaven.

“This exciting partnership with FM Group’s Ury Estate site will create valued local employment and bring our much-loved approach to food making and grocery retailing to the local community of Stonehaven.

“Morrisons currently source a wide variety of produce from across Scotland, including their Aberdeenshire meat processing facility at Turriff.”

Jonathon Milne, director of FM Group, which is behind the multimillion-pound project, said the company is delighted to have Morrisons on board as a partner.

He said: “This announcement is yet another important milestone in the delivery of the Ury Estate project and assists in advancing our site infrastructure and leisure plans.”

“This well-established supermarket operator has been an important supporter of the Scottish agricultural community, providing high-quality service and delivering significant community benefits.”

Earlier this year, Aldi announced it hoped to build 20 new stores at edge-of-town sites across Scotland, including Stonehaven and Dingwall.