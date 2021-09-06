Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Plans lodged for Morrisons store to be built near Stonehaven

By Denny Andonova
September 6, 2021, 2:01 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Undated handout file photo issued by Morrisons of their store front. Morrisons is set to reveal soaring Christmas sales as the tightening of coronavirus restrictions continued to aid grocery trading in recent months. The supermarket chain will unveil its latest set of trading figures to investors in a Christmas update on Tuesday January 5. PA Photo. Issue date: Thursday December 31, 2020. See PA story CITY Morrisons. Photo credit should read: Mikael Buck/Morrisons/PA Wire
Plans to create Stonehaven’s first large-scale supermarket as part of a multimillion-pound redevelopment project have edged forward.

The proposed Morrisons store would bring an end to the Co-op’s monopoly on the town, although Aldi also has revealed it wants to create a store there too.

Morrisons has teamed up with the FM Group as part of the Ury Estate redevelopment, which includes transforming the B-listed Ury House into apartments, with a clubhouse below, and building more than 200 homes.

Work has also started on the construction of an £80million championship golf course, which has been designed by the legendary Jack Nicklaus and will be located at the centre of the estate.

The supermarket, which would create 120 local jobs, already has planning permission in principle and now Aberdeenshire Council is being fully back the project.

The store, at the south-west corner of the Ury Estate, adjacent to the A90 Aberdeen-Dundee and Slug Road, would also have a 300-space car park.

Design of proposed Morrisons store in Stonehaven.
The supermarket will use a variety of soft natural colours in the construction including natural stonework, in keeping with being sympathetic to the local environment. Supplied by Orbit Communications.

Store plans an ‘important milestone’ in Ury development

Should planning permission be given, it is anticipated that the store will open in late 2022 or early 2023.

Mark Taylor, head of property acquisitions for Morrisons said: “Morrisons are excited to deliver a new purpose-built food store for the residents of Stonehaven.

“This exciting partnership with FM Group’s Ury Estate site will create valued local employment and bring our much-loved approach to food making and grocery retailing to the local community of Stonehaven.

“Morrisons currently source a wide variety of produce from across Scotland, including their Aberdeenshire meat processing facility at Turriff.”

Jonathon Milne, director of FM Group, which is behind the multimillion-pound project, said the company is delighted to have Morrisons on board as a partner.

He said: “This announcement is yet another important milestone in the delivery of the Ury Estate project and assists in advancing our site infrastructure and leisure plans.”

“This well-established supermarket operator has been an important supporter of the Scottish agricultural community, providing high-quality service and delivering significant community benefits.”

Earlier this year, Aldi announced it hoped to build 20 new stores at edge-of-town sites across Scotland, including Stonehaven and Dingwall.

