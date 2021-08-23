Steals on wheels: Mugger riding mobility scooter targeted OAP outside Tesco

A drug-fuelled, mobility scooter-riding lout mugged a pensioner and tried to steal his bank card.

Mark Glen targeted his 72-year-old victim when the man stopped for a breather outside Tesco on the Lang Stracht.

Glen, 40, demanded the pensioner give him £10 and grabbed hold of his bank card.

A woman who saw what was happening bravely intervened, checking the pensioner was alright and challenging Glen, who rode off on his mobility scooter.

Fiscal depute Felicity Merson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The complainer struggles with his mobility and often requires to take breaks to catch his breath.

Pensioner was left in a panic

“At approximately 5pm he left the Tesco store and was taking a breather on the Lang Stracht when the accused was passing on his mobility scooter.

“The accused stopped the scooter, demanded £10 from the complainer, seized hold of the complainer’s bank card, gestured with his fists, shaking them at him and attempted to rob him of his bank card.”

The elderly man was left “shocked” and “panicking” after the incident.

A second female witness, who had earlier assisted the pensioner in Tesco, contacted police and an ambulance, however the latter was cancelled before arriving.

Glen, of Lang Stracht, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of assault and attempted robbery.

Defence agent Iain Hingston said his client had taken Xanax at the time and was initially “adamant he was not involved” until he was shown CCTV images.

‘He knows himself what it is to be vulnerable’

Mr Hingston said: “The moment CCTV was disclosed he said he couldn’t possibly say he didn’t do it.

“His contrition, embarrassment and shame carry right through the social work report.

“He is utterly horrified and utterly ashamed that he would target a vulnerable individual because he knows himself what it is to be vulnerable.”

The solicitor explained Glen’s mental health has suffered lockdown.

Sheriff Christine McCrossan ordered Glen to complete 180 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for 18 months.

She also imposed a four-month curfew.