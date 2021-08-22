Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man, 61, dies after boat capsizes near Catterline

By Neil Henderson, Shona Gossip and Ellie Milne
August 22, 2021, 10:34 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
A police car sits on the quayside guarding the boat after it was returned to Gourdon harbour.
A police car sits on the quayside guarding the boat after it was returned to Gourdon harbour.

A 61-year-old man has died after a boat capsized off the north-east coast.

Three men were onboard the small fishing boat when it flooded and overturned near Catterline.

A passing fishing boat spotted the capsized vessel, and managed to pull one man to safety while raising the alarm.

Local boats began searching for the other two, while three RNLI crews and the coastguard helicopter was scrambled to the scene.

An offshore supply vessel found one of the stricken crew members, and he was transferred to Stonehaven lifeboat before being flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The third man managed to swim to shore, where coastguard teams from Stonehaven and Arbroath administered care before paramedics took over in Catterline.

Although all three were located, it has now been confirmed one of them has died.

The other two, aged 67 and 58, are not believed to be injured.

The harbour at Gourdon is currently closed following the tragedy

Boat towed back to Gourdon

The capsized boat has been towed back into Gourdon Harbour, and has been sealed off by police.

It is believed it got into difficulty a short distance from the shoreline due to a south easterly swell.

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 4.40pm on Saturday, August 21, officers were called to an incident where a small fishing vessel capsized in the vicinity of Catterline Bay, Aberdeenshire, resulting in the death of a 61-year-old man.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and his family has been notified.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.

“Two other men onboard the boat, aged 67 and 58 years, were taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

The rescue involved lifeboat crews from Stonehaven, Montrose and Arbroath, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire Coastguard teams and the Bond One Rescue helicopter.

‘A terrible tragedy’

Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, Andrew Bowie, said: “This is an absolute tragedy and my thoughts go to the families affected.

“It’s devastating to hear something dreadful like this has happened in our area.

“This incident will hit the community hard and I hope the other two crewmen make a full recovery.

“I would like to thank the efforts of the RNLI who risk all for those in trouble at sea as well as local boat crews who also helped in the search.”

Local councillors have also been sharing their condolences for the families and those involved in the incident.

Mearns councillor George Carr said: “This is a terrible tragedy to occur. My thoughts are with all of the the relatives, friends and work colleagues of the man who has died and the other casualties.”

Fellow councillor Jeff Hutchison added: “This news is very tragic and my thoughts are with those involved and the relatives of the deceased.

“Also, I am thinking of the emergency services who did their very best. It’s very sad news to hear.”

Councillor Leigh Wilson said: “Over the past four or five years, the Mearns has had so many tragedies. It is beyond belief that we have yet another one to add.

“My thoughts go out the the family of those involved.”

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.