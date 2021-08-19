Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bargain hunters rejoice! New Aldi approved for site of former Aberdeen oil offices

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
August 19, 2021, 4:41 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
An impression of how the new Altens Aldi will look.
An impression of how the new Altens Aldi will look.

A fourth Aldi store will be built on the site of former oil and gas offices in Aberdeen.

Plans for the 14,000sq ft shop were considered and unanimously approved by the city council’s planning committee today.

The store will be located to the south of the city at the junction of Wellington Road and Hareness Road on a site previously occupied by Amec Foster Wheeler.

The former City Gate offices have since been demolished and the site has been cleared ahead of redevelopment.

A new access road to the shop will be formed at Altens Farm Road.

This image shows how the huge shop will fit into the area.

A total of 109 parking spaces, including electric vehicle points and disabled parking bays, will be created.

Prior to the meeting the application received 10 letters of support from local residents and no objections.

Aldi had consulted with residents in Altens, Kincorth, Cove and Torry regarding the development back in January before submitting its application the following month.

The former energy offices have been pulled down. <br />Submitted by LaSalle Investment Management

Aldi expansion continues

Council planners recommended the application be approved as the store would “address an existing deficiency” in retail demand in the area.

Speaking after the decision, Philip Johnston, Aldi’s property director, said: “We are delighted to have received consent today to allow us to deliver another of our award winning supermarkets to the Aberdeen area.

“This positive decision has allowed us to continue to work towards opening the store towards the end of next year.”

Aldi currently has stores at the Boulevard Retail Park and Cornhill.

Plans for a third store in Countesswells were approved last September despite some residents complaining that it “wasn’t the sort of area” for the discount chain to set up shop in.

But the opinion of the 58 objectors was outweighed by the 87 letters of support sent to the council.

Stonehaven and Dingwall store sites on Aldi’s shopping list

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.