Great Northern Road reopened following police incident in Aberdeen By Lauren Robertson August 17, 2021, 5:37 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm Great Northern Road. A section of the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road was closed this afternoon due to a police incident. Great Northern Road in Aberdeen was closed between Haudagain and Woodside. The road has since been reopened. Traffic delays were reported in the area while the incident was ongoing. Drivers were advised to avoid the area. ROAD NOW ✅OPEN✅#ABZTravel https://t.co/GYTcI63UA9 — Aberdeen Travel (@AberdeenTravel) August 17, 2021 Bus routes were also impacted and consequently diverted. It was the second time in two days that Great Northern Road has had to be closed. Police have been contacted for more information. More to follow.