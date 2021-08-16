Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Absolute snail’s pace’: Traffic chaos in central Aberdeen as Great Northern Road closed off

By Craig Munro
August 16, 2021, 5:09 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm

Traffic is at gridlock in much of central Aberdeen, as a police incident on Great Northern Road diverts masses of cars through the city.

A serious road accident near the Northern Hotel on the arterial route has led officers to block it between Clifton Road and St Machar Drive – and there are warnings the closure may last for some time.

The issue has been exacerbated by roadworks on the Beach Esplanade, which have closed off a second major city road.

Traffic is at a standstill in Aberdeen.

There are reports of particularly bad traffic in areas including King Street, Hutcheon Street and the Mounthooly Roundabout.

Twitter account Aberdeen Travel has said the delays in the centre of the city are “significant”, with the area “to be avoided if possible”.

A post on the Aberdeen-based Man Chat mental health support Facebook page describes the situation as “utter gridlock”, adding that traffic is “absolutely snail’s pace”.

