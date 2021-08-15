Man and woman charged after spate of robberies in Aberdeen

A man and a woman will appear in court in connection with a spate of robberies in the Spital area of Aberdeen.

A 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman have been charged in connection with the incidents.

A 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman have been charged in connection with a series of robberies which happened in the Spital area of #Aberdeen between 30 and 31, July 2021. They are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, 16 August, 2021. pic.twitter.com/I2o6s2iw8M — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) August 15, 2021

The pair are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday August 16.