Two taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash on A90 near Fordon

Two people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash near Fordoun.

Police were called to the scene of the incident on the A90, south of Fordoun, at around 11.45am.

Two fire crews were in attendance to make the scene safe and had left by 12.30pm.

A police spokeswoman confirmed: “Around 11.45am on Saturday August 14 we received a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A90 near Balfeich Bridge.

“Two people have been taken to hospital.”

One lane was closed for a short time while emergency services were in attendance.

The lane was reopened around 1.30pm.