Two bikers taken to hospital after crash involving two cars in Aberdeenshire

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital via road ambulance while his passeneger was airlifted by air ambulance after a crash involving two cars.

An air ambulance, fire crews and police were called to the incident on the B9170 Methlick to Oldmeldrum road at about 4.40pm.

The occupants of the cars were uninjured.

However, the biker and their passenger have been taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Police said the road remains closed as crews arrive to remove the vehicles involved from the scene.