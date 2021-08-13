Man and woman accused of supplying drugs after £75,000 heroin seized in Aberdeen By Lauren Robertson August 13, 2021, 3:46 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Two people have appeared in court after £75,000 of heroin was seized in Aberdeen. Stephen Carroll, 56, and Alison Dwyer, 37, both of Liverpool, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today. They are accused of being concerned in the supply of drugs. Their appearance comes after police seized heroin and more than £10,000 of cash from an address in Great Northern Road yesterday. They made no plea or declaration during the brief hearing. Carroll was remanded in custody, while Dwyer was released on bail. Their case has been continued for further examination. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.