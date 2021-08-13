Two due in court after £75,000 drugs seized in Aberdeen

Two people are due in court today after £75,000 heroin was found at an address in Aberdeen.

Police made the find at a property in Great Northern Road yesterday.

As well as the drugs, they also seized more than £10,000 cash.

A 56-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with the find.

They are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Inspector Robin Sim said: “Tackling illegal drugs and removing them from our communities continues to be a priority for us.

“We rely on the support of the public to build intelligence on drug-related issues so that we can act on their concerns.”