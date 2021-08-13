News / Aberdeen Two due in court after £75,000 drugs seized in Aberdeen By Lauren Robertson August 13, 2021, 3:39 pm Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Two people are due in court today after £75,000 heroin was found at an address in Aberdeen. Police made the find at a property in Great Northern Road yesterday. As well as the drugs, they also seized more than £10,000 cash. A 56-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with the find. They are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today. Detective Inspector Robin Sim said: “Tackling illegal drugs and removing them from our communities continues to be a priority for us. “We rely on the support of the public to build intelligence on drug-related issues so that we can act on their concerns.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Jail for man caught on electric bike with 150 wraps of cocaine and heroin Probe into death of man after he fell off chair at Aberdeen Sheriff Court Weekend court roll – our round-up of the most-read cases of the week £3,000 worth of heroin recovered and 44-year-old man arrested in an Aberdeen drug raid