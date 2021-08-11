Man jailed for having sex with Shetland pony at north-east farm in sentence appeal bid

A man locked up for having sex with a Shetland pony at a north-east farm has launched an appeal against his sentence.

Jordan Turnbull, 28, was jailed for seven months and placed on the Sex Offender’s Register for 10 years for his part in the depraved chain of events.

Both he and Joshua Lee-Paterson, 20, each admitted bestiality with separate horses at Cothal Farm in Fintray.

Turnbull’s offence was committed between October and December 2018, while Lee-Paterson’s took place between October and November the same year.

Although Turnbull, from Galashiels, was jailed, Lee-Paterson was given 18 months supervision and 225 hours as well as being placed on the Sex Offender’s Register for 18 months.

Sheriff Philip Mann said he was imposing a non-custodial sentence due to the fact Lee-Paterson had only been 17 years old at the time of the offence.

A third male, Mark Findlater, was jailed for 13 months and two weeks, after he admitted sending images of the sickening acts to a number of addresses in Dyce and elsewhere, and even to The Press and Journal.

Hearing set for next week

Now Turnbull has lodged an appeal against his sentence.

The Court of Criminal Appeal hearing will take place next week in front of two judges.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court previously heard the incident happened in a small wooden stable in a field and that all three men were known to each other, with Turnbull and Findlater having been in a relationship for about a year up until December 2018.

At the time, the Shetland ponies – named Jack and Ruby – were owned by Findlater.

The court heard that between October 1 and December 31 2018, Turnbull “carried out acts of bestiality” on one of the horses.

During the sentencing hearing Findlater’s defence said his client had not been present when the inages were taken and had received them as part of a social media group. He added that Findlater’s position was that he was a ‘whistle-blower’ in the matter.

Turnbull said he was pressured into offence

While the court heard Lee-Paterson told police during interview he was “coerced into carrying out the acts on the horse by Findlater”.

Lawyer Mathew Patrick, appearing for Turnbull, said his client had been pressured into committing the offence.

He said: “Were it not for that intimidation, it’s certain, Mr Turnbull’s position is, this offence would not have taken place.”

Mr Patrick said his client was “otherwise a respectable member of society” and runs his own firm.

He explained Turnbull suffered from psychological difficulties, added: “It does seem to me he’s easily open to suggestion and easily led and I wouldn’t be surprised at all if that played some part in this.”