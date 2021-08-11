Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man jailed for having sex with Shetland pony at north-east farm in sentence appeal bid

By Karen Roberts
August 11, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Jordan Turnbull is appealing his sentence.
A man locked up for having sex with a Shetland pony at a north-east farm has launched an appeal against his sentence.

Jordan Turnbull, 28, was jailed for seven months and placed on the Sex Offender’s Register for 10 years for his part in the depraved chain of events.

Both he and Joshua Lee-Paterson, 20, each admitted bestiality with separate horses at Cothal Farm in Fintray.

Turnbull’s offence was committed between October and December 2018, while Lee-Paterson’s took place between October and November the same year.

Although Turnbull, from Galashiels, was jailed, Lee-Paterson was given 18 months supervision and 225 hours as well as being placed on the Sex Offender’s Register for 18 months.

Sheriff Philip Mann said he was imposing a non-custodial sentence due to the fact Lee-Paterson had only been 17 years old at the time of the offence.

A third male, Mark Findlater, was jailed for 13 months and two weeks, after he admitted sending images of the sickening acts to a number of addresses in Dyce and elsewhere, and even to The Press and Journal.

Hearing set for next week

Now Turnbull has lodged an appeal against his sentence.

The Court of Criminal Appeal hearing will take place next week in front of two judges.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court previously heard the incident happened in a small wooden stable in a field and that all three men were known to each other, with Turnbull and Findlater having been in a relationship for about a year up until December 2018.

At the time, the Shetland ponies – named Jack and Ruby – were owned by Findlater.

The court heard that between October 1 and December 31 2018, Turnbull “carried out acts of bestiality” on one of the horses.

During the sentencing hearing Findlater’s defence said his client had not been present when the inages were taken and had received them as part of a social media group. He added that Findlater’s position was that he was  a ‘whistle-blower’ in the matter.

Turnbull said he was pressured into offence

While the court heard Lee-Paterson told police during interview he was “coerced into carrying out the acts on the horse by Findlater”.

Lawyer Mathew Patrick, appearing for Turnbull, said his client had been pressured into committing the offence.

He said: “Were it not for that intimidation, it’s certain, Mr Turnbull’s position is, this offence would not have taken place.”

Mr Patrick said his client was “otherwise a respectable member of society” and runs his own firm.

He explained Turnbull suffered from psychological difficulties, added: “It does seem to me he’s easily open to suggestion and easily led and I wouldn’t be surprised at all if that played some part in this.”

 

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.