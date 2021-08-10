Video shows hundreds queue outside Aberdeen’s nightclubs on reopening night

Hundreds of revellers queued outside Aberdeen’s night time venues on their opening nights post-lockdown.

Three of Aberdeen’s most popular nightclubs made their debut for the first time this year as restrictions eased across Scotland on Monday.

It meant Atik, Prohibition and Tunnels were able to open their doors and welcome back dancers until 2am for the first time in 18 months.

And party-goers didn’t hold back as footage shows hundreds waiting to get inside for the first time since March 2020.

Inside, almost all coronavirus restrictions were tossed aside – except from Track and Trace and mandatory face coverings.

Despite some initial confusion over face coverings, a simple motto has been given – with people asked to follow the rule of the three Ds.

It means face masks can be removed when dancing, drinking and dining.

No social distancing was necessary – with long queues trailing down the street much like they would pre-pandemic.

Outside Atik, the sight was reminiscent of Aberdeen’s freshers scene as people were seen queuing all the way down Bridge Place, even winding round the corner.

The club hasn’t welcomed guests since March 17 last year on St Patrick’s Day.

Eager to get back inside, people were impatient in getting their feet back on the dancefloor – with some counting down until the clock struck 10pm.

Even after 11pm, crowds were lining up to get into Prohibition – an old favourite for many students and professionals alike.

The club hosted a “freedom party” – asking customers if they were ready to party, dance and sing once again.

The popular Prohibition karaoke nights are also due to return from Tuesday, as Scots are once again allowed to sing in venues.

Tunnels opening night officially sold out ahead of doors opening, with people still waiting to get inside at around 11.2opm.

The club asked people to take lateral flow tests ahead of attending the nightclub to keep both customers and staff safe.

Excited to get going again and keen to trial how things would work post-Covid, Cheerz nightclub on Exchange Street opened 24 hours prior, welcoming guests back at 00.01am on Monday morning.

Premises manager George Mckenzie said it was “amazing” to have clubbers back inside, greeting up to 180 guests.

Much like the other venues, the club will hold an official welcome back party on Friday for those who couldn’t justify going out on a school night.

Mr McKenzie says they have already sold out 300 tickets for the event, with other venues also predicting a jam-packed weekend.