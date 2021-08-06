Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former city centre Hilton latest Aberdeen hotel earmarked for student flats

By Ben Hendry
August 6, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
The hotel closed almost a year ago, and now plans have been lodged to revive it as student flats
An Aberdeen hotel that became a Covid casualty last year is the latest shuttered premises being eyed up for new student flats.

More than 30 jobs were lost when the Hilton Garden Inn on St Andrew Street, just off George Street, went into liquidation at the end of October.

Developer Ryden subsequently put it on the market at an asking price of £3 million, hoping for another hotel operator to take it on.

But after failing to attract any buyers, plans have now been lodged with Aberdeen City Council to transform the 100-bedroom venue into student accommodation.

The hotel is one of many that couldn’t survive the pandemic.

The application forms part of a growing trend when it comes to making use of such prominent abandoned buildings.

Plans to transform the old Bauhaus Hotel on Langstane Place into student accommodation were rubber-stamped at the end of July.

Around the same time, proposals were tendered to turn the nearby Travelodge hotel on Justice Mill Lane into student flats.

Maggie Bochel, the former head of planning at Aberdeen City Council and now a director of consultancy firm Aurora, said the trend had been brought about by a sharp drop in demand for hotels.

“I remember during my time as head of planning at the city council there was huge demand for hotels,” she said.

“However, that has changed.

“It is better to have someone living in the building rather than it lying empty. It would be great to have a wider mix of types of people living there, but I think having young people will make the place more lively and vibrant.

“I would much rather these buildings were being used for something rather than sitting doing nothing. Empty buildings don’t contribute anything.”

Lockdown ‘too big a challenge’ for hotel

The Hilton Garden Inn never reopened after closing under coronavirus restrictions last March.

Professional services firm KPMG said directors of the business behind it, the St Andrew Street Hotel Company, were unable to secure funding to save it.

At the time liquidators were brought in, the hotel employed 34 people who were on furlough.

KPMG said: “Regrettably, all have been made redundant following the liquidation appointment as the business will not be able to reopen and trade.

“Unfortunately, following a prolonged period of challenging trading, lockdown was too big a challenge for the hotel in a local market already adversely impacted by oversupply.”

Hotel opened in happier times

The hotel opened in August 2010 as a new-build on the site of the old Megabowl 10-pin bowling alley.

Paul Wood, general manager, (left) and Stewart Lorimer, area general manager for the north of Scotland at the launch of the hotel in 2010. Picture by Colin Rennie.

It was the first Hilton Garden Inn hotel in Scotland and the second in the UK.

The Doubletree by Hilton Aberdeen City Centre and Hilton Aberdeen Treetops also closed in 2020.

Ryden, who described the venue as a “high quality fixtures and fittings within a prime Aberdeen city centre location” when listing it for sale, has been contacted for comment.

