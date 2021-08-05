Meldrum House hotel welcomes Boris Johnson for overnight stay

Staff at an Aberdeenshire hotel have shared a snap of Prime Minister Johnson after he and his team stayed there overnight.

Meldrum House Hotel welcomed Mr Johnson and his team for dinner and an overnight stay during his visit to the north-east.

A picture was posted on the hotel’s Facebook page this morning, showing Mr Johnson standing with General Manager Jordan Charles and other members of staff outside the site’s 400-year-old stables.

The prime minister arrived in the north-east yesterday as part of a two-day Scottish trip, during which he intended to inspect preparations for November’s COP26 climate conference in Glasgow and to promote the union.

Prime Minister visiting Scotland has some bonuses – cracking aircraft in for a wee visit to @ABZ_Airport 🤙 pic.twitter.com/gmcjHliWly — Kieran Whitford 🤘 (@102OC) August 5, 2021

As well as taking the opportunity to meet Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross and local MPs such as Andrew Bowie, Mr Johnson has held talks with local industry representatives, including seafood bosses in Fraserburgh.

Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng also paid a visit to the region today, with Mr Bowie saying he was discussing “energy transition, investment and jobs”.

Mr Kwarteng was also pictured outside Meldrum House, alongside fellow Tory politicians Liam Kerr, Douglas Lumsden, Mr Bowie, Douglas Ross, Tess White, David Duguid and Alexander Burnett.

🤝 As well as the Prime Minister, Team North East @ScotTories also welcomed @KwasiKwarteng, @beisgovuk Secretary of State to the North East yesterday!

🏗 Talking energy transition, investment and jobs here in Aberdeenshire and City!

🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @Conservatives delivering across the UK pic.twitter.com/J4TrNd8NEj — Andrew Bowie MP (@AndrewBowie_MP) August 5, 2021

The visits are likely to be seen as a boost to the hotel, located near Oldmeldrum, as it welcomes visitors back through its doors after they were closed by the pandemic for much of the last year.

The surrounding estate is the site of a project to build dozens of new homes, which was due to begin back in spring after Cala Homes dropped out of the development and was replaced by Udny-based Cairnrowan Custom Homes.

It is not the first time that staff at Meldrum House has welcomed high-profile guests.

In 2018, Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington tied the knot at Wardhill Castle, near Huntly, and some of their Game of Thrones co-stars stayed at Meldrum House before the nuptials.