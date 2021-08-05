Free parking call welcomed but business leaders claim problems run deeper

Business leaders have backed calls by a senior government minister for periods of free parking to help high streets recover – but they say issues require attention “at a much grander scale”.

Westminster communities secretary Robert Jenrick suggested local authorities could introduce schemes where drivers are able to park for free for as little as 10 minutes.

The minister claimed the idea would encourage people to visit beleaguered city centres, providing support to businesses.

The UK Government is keen to entice the public back onto the streets as the country continues its recovery from Covid-19.

And officials believe short periods of free parking could prove key.

“Too often our local independent shops, restaurants and cafés are hampered by expensive car parking charges that put people off a trip into town,” Mr Jenrick said.

“This would be a significant gesture of support as we work to build back better and get behind our local businesses.”

Parking increases city centre footfall

Free parking schemes, such as the Alive After Five initiative which involved the removal of charges after 5pm, have already been trialled in the city.

Business leaders claim the ability to park for short periods does increase footfall in the city centre.

However, local business leaders believe it will not solve all the issues affecting Aberdeen, and want other problems, such as business rates, to be tackled too.

“Although there’s a place for targeted initiatives like free parking periods, our town and city centres will require action at a much grander scale as their economic role evolves post-Covid,” said Shane Taylor, policy manager at Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

“For Aberdeen in particular, reforming the broken business rates system, and continuing to press ahead with key schemes, like the transformation of the former BHS building and the revised city centre masterplan, should be the steps we focus on to create a city centre fit for the future.”

Business rates system ‘antiquated’

“It’s also important that there is a blended approach to the recovery of the city centre so government needs to revisit the long-overdue antiquated business rate levels for city-centre businesses and push ahead with a levelling up of taxation with online shopping,” added Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired.

“The city itself must also progress with the ambitious city centre masterplan and build for the longer-term future.

“People are returning to the city centre and anything that can be offered as a further incentive to encourage people back is welcome.

“It’s also about confidence and we need to continue to promote the message that it’s safe to get out and about. Spending in local shops, be they big or small , cafes and restaurants has a direct impact on the prosperity of our city and directly supports local jobs and livelihoods.”

Businesses ‘disadvantaged’

Ryan Houghton, the finance convener on Aberdeen City Council, said the authority was looking at a number of options and did not rule out the possibility of free parking.

The council has already announced plans for a £150 million regeneration of the city centre and beach area.

And Mr Houghton, who earlier this week ruled out introducing a congestion charge in the city, backed calls for changes to business rates, saying “fundamental changes” are needed.

“All options are on the table as we look towards deciding the £150 million investment programme in our beach and city centre at committee on August 25th,” he said.

“Without that the investments local authorities make and the innovations businesses strive toward are fundamentally at a disadvantage.”