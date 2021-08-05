Pervert who spied on man in toilet placed on sex offenders register

A pervert who “covertly” filmed another man using the toilet by sliding his iPhone under a cubicle partition has been put on the sex offenders register.

Innes Skene, 23, entered a shared toilet block on Inverurie’s Keithhall Road on the morning of May 24 and went into one of the cubicles.

A man in the neighbouring cubicle glanced down and noticed an iPhone being slid under the wall partition and pointing up at him.

When challenged, Skene denied he was recording the man, but later admitted a charge of voyeurism in June this year.

Victim got the impression ‘he was being recorded or having photos taken’

At the earlier hearing Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how the complainer in the case went into the toilet block and entered one of the cubicles before removing his trousers and underwear.

After spotting the iPhone the man got the impression “he was being recorded or having photos taken,” the court was told.

Skene then left, but it was later traced, cautioned and arrested by police.

Arrest has been ‘big wake up call’ for accused

His defence agent Graham Morrison told the court that Skene had been suffering mental health problems at the time.

Referring to a social work report carried out on his client, Mr Morrison said: “Reading between the lines, what this is telling me is that the mental health issue is a big issue.

“This situation has been a big wake up call for him.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Skene: “It does seem to me that there are issues with which you require assistance and will reduce the likelihood of you reoffending.”

She sentenced Skene, of St James’s Walk, Inverurie, to a 12-month community payback order with a supervision requirement and ordered him to take part in the Aberdeen Sex Offenders Programme (Asop).

Sheriff Hodge also placed the 23-year old on the sex offenders register for one year.