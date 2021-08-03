Teenage girl from north-east to appear in court over alleged online extortion

A 17-year-old girl from the north-east is to appear in court in connection with online extortion.

In a post on social media, the police said an 18-year-old man had been a victim on a social media platform between August and September last year.

The nature of the alleged extortion was not described.

The girl will appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court on a later date.

Detective Sergeant David Williamson of the cyber-enabled crime team said: “Blackmail and extortion are common ways for people to make money out of their victims and anyone threatened with online blackmail should never comply with it.

“We are committed to tackling this type of crime and anyone who feels at risk or worried should contact Police Scotland on 101 or visit our website for tips on how to keep safe online.”