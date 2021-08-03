Aberdeen 13-year-old traced safe and well by police By Ross Hempseed August 3, 2021, 8:53 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm Police executed a search of the property on Friday morning. Police have announced that Ellie Willcox, 13, has been found safe and well. She had last been seen within the Byron area of Northfield in Aberdeen this morning. Officers thanked the public for their assistance in the search. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.