Will the people of Aberdeen be heading back to nightclubs on August 9?

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that Scotland will “move beyond level 0” from August 9.

It means social distancing will be axed and party-goers can return to nightclubs – while mask-wearing remains.

Ms Sturgeon said: “The move beyond Level 0 will entail the lifting of most of the remaining legally imposed restrictions – most notably, on physical distancing and limits to the size of social gatherings.

“It also means that from August 9, no venues will be legally required to close. This change is significant and it is hard-earned. The sacrifices everyone has made over the past year and a half can never be overstated.

“However, while this move will restore a substantial degree of normality, it is important to be clear that it does not signal the end of the pandemic or a return to life exactly as we knew it before Covid struck.

“Declaring freedom from, or victory over, this virus is in my view premature. The harm the virus can do, including through the impact of long Covid, should not be underestimated. And its ability to mutate may yet pose us real challenges.”

But how do people in Aberdeen feel about the easing of restrictions?

We took to the streets to hear your opinions on the changes – and whether or not you’re itching to return to clubs on opening night or if you’ll be social distancing in coffee shops and supermarkets.

“As much as I am looking forward to it I think it is still quite scary. It is still here, you can’t go from all of these restrictions to nothing, it is a bit daft, but we have to learn to get on with it.”

Samantha Green, 34, Ferryhill

“I’ll be going back to nightclubs – as soon as karaoke is allowed that will be me. I am just bored of this restriction stuff. I have worked all the way through it so it doesn’t bother me and I have had both my jags.”

Lisa Kennedy, 43, security

“I have become accustomed to social interactions being pretty rare so it is not something I am too eager to go back to.

“It’s more the social factor rather than the virus, I am not really too worried about that.

“We’ve had almost two years now in it and we’re 22 now – it’s not a big age or anything but you still think when you’re 20 going into pubs, it’s a fair difference.

“When you have health officials saying you should keep rules in place, I find it so bizarre.”

Dan Avis, 22, NESCOL staff, Aberdeen City

“I don’t think it will be the same, I think it will have all changed – I think I will prefer pubs.”

Michael Mclaughlin, 22, RGU student, Aberdeen City

“I will be there on opening night. It will be fun and I don’t see why not. I am double vaccinated, I am just worried that there will be massive queues.

“I’m not really scared of us getting Covid, it’s just our parents and grandparents, people could pass it on to us.”

James Arandia, 22, NESCOL graduate, Aberdeen City

‘They are opening things up too quick’

“Personally, I think they are opening things up far too quick. I am diabetic so if I get long-Covid, it could still have serious implications.

“So as far as nightclubs and things go you’ll not see me in any of them. A general easing is good for the economy but for me personally I will still be social distancing and just sticking within our own bubble just to see how things go.

“I am a bit cautious about young people who haven’t had their vaccine yet because they could pick it up and spread it and show no symptoms – we have known quite a few people that have done that.”

Robert Thomson, 50, store manager

“I have mixed feelings about it to be honest but as far as I am concerned, I will take personal responsibility so I will impose my own restrictions like keeping my distance and being sensible.

“I am a bit anxious if I’m being honest with you but I think it does come down to you having to take personal responsibility.

“A lot of people that I have been speaking to, although the have been double-jabbed, they have actually got the virus so it is still a worry.

“I think it’s too soon given that the numbers have risen. I know it’s difficult, but I know it’s good, we need to be out to help the economy and all that.

“Thank god I have not had Covid but I have had relatives that have had it so I will be putting the same measures in place for myself and if we go into a coffee shop we will still try and stick to the rules.”

Connie Hadden, 73, retired, Pittodrie

‘I’ll be making up for it’

“I will definitely be going to nightclubs, I am not frightened, I think it will be fine because I do Test and Trace twice a week.

“I turned 18 in lockdown so I will be making up for that now. I think masks in nightclubs will be a good thing, I probably would have worn one anyway because even though I’m testing myself I don’t know what other people are doing.

“It will be weird but I think as long as you’re safe and you test yourself after then I think you will be fine.”

Rebekah Prentice, 19, Aberdeen University worker and Schuh general assistant

“We don’t go to nightclubs and things, during this period we just stay away from these places. We are staying in Aberdeen for one night and we will be visiting restaurants and bars while we are here.

“We wear a mask but we don’t feel safe. We are frightened when doing our travels but we are doubled jabbed.

“We have to break the ice, we are scared at the same time but we have to give ourselves a break and stay away from that bubble we were in for so long.

“We drive in our own car and when we stay in other places we stay in rented apartments and we try not to mingle as best as possible – we try to minimise the risk. I am testing myself every other day.”

Sergio Dorgus, 53, works in aviation, trip to Aberdeen from London