Jobs boost as former Aberdeen fire control room to become new Co-op

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
August 2, 2021, 2:27 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
There will soon be a Co-op in the former fire control room.
Dozens of jobs will be created with a new shop opening up as part of a flats complex at the former fire service control room in Aberdeen.

Property developer West Coast Estates is behind the £2 million development at Mounthooly Way, and says  projects like this one “offer people a good reason to move back into the centre of Aberdeen”.

The firm today confirmed that the Co-op will occupy the ground floor of the three-storey building.

The new store is expected to create around 30 full and part-time jobs.

Work is expected to conclude within months.

West Coast Estates director Iftikar Mian said the firm was “extremely proud” to be creating jobs while providing “much needed facilities” for local residents.

It comes shortly after the Co-op pulled out of its former premises nearby on George Street, which is now a Nisa.

The redevelopment of the site will also see the two upper floors converted into six one and two-bedroom apartments.

Part of the existing car park will provide room for 17 cars and cycle spaces for the development’s new residents.

Blackburn-based construction company MTM has been taken on for the project and work on the site is expected to be complete by the end of October.

Developers have praised the benefits of retaining the building

The former control room was last used by call handlers in 2016.

Saving disused building from demolition

Mr Mian added: “Our intention with this particular project is to breathe new life into a relatively young building which has sadly lain empty for several years.

“Far too many buildings like this one are left to fall into a state of disrepair and often end up being torn down due to developers favouring a blank canvas for new schemes.

“Re-purposing obsolete buildings is an important part of our activity as it offers a much more sustainable approach to development, avoids the expense associated with new builds and also maintains any historical significance of a building within a local community.

“With developments like this, we can start to offer people a good reason to move back into the centre of Aberdeen.”

