Body recovered in search for missing Moray woman

A body has been found following a search for a missing Moray woman.

Helen Campbell was reported missing after not being seen since 9.30pm on Thursday at the Greshop Filling Station in Forres.

Police issued an appeal for help to find the 60-year-old.

However, they have now confirmed a woman’s body was recovered from the River Findhorn at about 11.30am on Saturday.

The body is still to be officially identified, but Ms Campbell’s family have been informed.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.