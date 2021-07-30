Top-ranking cops investigated over alleged ‘inappropriate behaviour’ at Aberdeen bar

Police Scotland has investigated three senior officers after complaints of inappropriate behaviour at an Aberdeen bar.

The high-ranking cops had been at the Dutch Mill on Queen’s Road in Aberdeen last month and a complaint was made about their conduct.

Police Scotland’s professional standards department carried out the investigation into the matter – understood to involve two chief inspectors and a detective inspector – and determined there was “no evidence of criminality or misconduct”.

As part of the “thorough” investigation, Dutch Mill staff were interviewed and CCTV from the night in question was viewed.

After examining the evidence, the officers were cleared and the investigation closed.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a report on June 28 2021 relating to alleged inappropriate behaviour by serving officers who were off duty.

“A thorough investigation was carried out and no evidence of criminality or misconduct was established.”

A spokesman for the bar confirmed staff had been spoken to as part of the probe but said they were not aware of any misconduct on the part of the officers.