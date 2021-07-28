Workers evacuated from Piper Bravo oil platform after Covid outbreak By Allister Thomas July 28, 2021, 3:45 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm Piper Bravo. The crew on board the Piper Bravo has been reduced to “essential workers only” after a Covid outbreak on board the North Sea platform. Operator Repsol Sinopec Resources UK confirmed that a “small number of workers” had tested positive for Covid-19 on the installation, which lies 119 miles north-east of Aberdeen. A source told Energy Voice that the number of personnel on board has been more than halved from an initial total of around 140. For the full story, visit Energy Voice. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.