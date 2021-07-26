A96 reopened after 10 hours following crash between Keith and Huntly

Police and fire services have been called to a two-vehicle crash on the A96 between Keith and Huntly.

The emergency services received reports of the crash at around 7.35pm on Monday, July 26.

The road was closed in both directions at the time of the crash and only reopened at about 5.45am the following morning.

No details are known about the condition of those involved in the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers are currently in attendance following a serious crash involving two vehicles which happened on the A96 between Keith and Huntly at around 7.35pm on Monday, 26 July, 2021.

“Emergency services are at the scene and the road is currently closed.”

A spokeswoman from the fire service said: “There are two appliances at the scene, one from Keith and one from Huntly.

“There is no equipment in use at the moment. Appliances are still at the scene.”