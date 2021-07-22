Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Paddington 2 train the Aberdonian steams into Granite City after trip up east coast

By Craig Munro
July 22, 2021, 2:28 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm

A steam engine made famous by its appearance in beloved kids’ movie Paddington 2 has pulled into Aberdeen Station after a journey north from Edinburgh.

The 60163 Tornado, which is currently serving as The Aberdonian, took just over four hours to travel from Waverley to its terminus in the north-east.

Along the way, it delighted train enthusiasts and curious passers-by – as well as its passengers, many of whom were served a luxury lunch on board.

The locomotive, which was built in 2008, is recognisable from TV shows including Top Gear, and played a starring role in the climactic train chase scene towards the end of 2017’s Paddington 2.

CR0029694<br />The Aberdonian steam train pulling into Aberdeen over the river Dee at around lunchtime. Picture by Kami Thomson

Its journey today was thankfully not as nail-biting, though it did involve plenty of dramatic scenery as the train crossed the Forth Bridge and travelled along the cliffs of the Aberdeenshire coast.

Locals in Aberdeen were able to see the Tornado cross the bridge over the River Dee, beside the southern entrance to Duthie Park.

A piper was on hand to greet the train as it arrived in its final stop, and later today it will be swivelled around at the Ferryhill turntable for its return journey to Edinburgh.

Young engine with plenty of history

Although the Tornado is younger than it looks, there is a significant amount of history behind it.

When it was built in 2008, following 18 years of fundraising and construction, it was the first main line steam locomotive to be built for the UK since 1961.

The design of the engine came from the 1940s-era A1 class designed by Arthur H Peppercorn, which were originally scrapped following modernisation in 1966.

In 2009, the Tornado was given its forceful name by HRH Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, as a tribute to the crews who flew RAF Tornado fast jets during the first Gulf War.

It has certainly lived up to its speedy name, reaching 100mph during secret night-time tests four years ago and becoming the first steam engine to reach such high speeds since the 1960s.

The Aberdonian name, meanwhile, was originally used by a service that operated between London King’s Cross and Aberdeen starting in 1927.

Nowadays, it is used for a train offering passengers the experience of travelling along the east coast mainline in the mid-20th Century.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.