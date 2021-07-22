Mum racially abused shop assistant – and even filmed it on her phone

A mum filmed herself racially abusing a shop assistant and threatened to post the video on Facebook.

Lauren Tough flew into a rage when told to leave Amyes Grocery and Off-licence on Great Northern Road because she was banned.

The 21-year-old launched into a sickening verbal racist attack on the female shop worker, telling her she had “no right” to be in Scotland and should “go back” to her own country.

And Tough even took out her phone to record the vile incident, which happened in front of her young, son and threatened to share it on social media.

‘Go back to your own country’

Fiscal depute Brian Young told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Tough entered the shop around 2.30pm and was asked to leave.

Mr Young said: “The accused started shouting at the complainer, asking the reason why she should leave.

“The complainer refused to engage and repeated that she should leave.

“Around this time, the accused was face-to-face with the complainer, shouting several remarks.”

Tough called the woman a “black b****”, adding: “Go back to your own country. You have no right to be in this country.”

Tough ‘apologises profusely’ for behaviour

Mr Young said Tough then began to film the exchange on her mobile phone and made threats including: “I’m going to put you all over Facebook.”

The shop assistant then phoned the police and Tough left.

Tough pled guilty to a racially aggravated charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner over the incident, which happened on April 19 last year.

Defence agent Iain Hingston said there was a “history” between the two women.

He went on: “What Ms Tough says to police in interview sums it up.

“She said ‘I shouldn’t have done it in the heat of the moment, especially when my son was there. I’m just going to admit what I have done and not run away from it’.”

‘Personal and racist attack on somebody who is just doing their job’

Mr Hingston explained the situation “got out of hand” and “unpleasant and unacceptable terms were used”.

He said: “The first person to accept and apologise for that is Ms Tough.

“She apologises profusely to the complainer for her behaviour.”

The solicitor explained Tough had been assessed and diagnosed with a “borderline personality disorder”.

Sheriff Mark Stewart described the incident as a “personal and racist attack on somebody who is just doing their job”, adding: “I think it would be a good thing to find some way of compensating this lady for the abuse she suffered.”

He deferred sentence on Tough, of Newton Road, Aberdeen, until January for her to be of good behaviour and save up money to pay a compensation order.