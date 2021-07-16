RGU Graduations: Law graduate says ‘anything is possible’ after juggling motherhood with final year

A Peterhead woman has proved you can do anything you put your mind to after successfully juggling her studies with having a baby – in a global pandemic.

Patzi-George Maskama has graduated from the Robert Gordon University’s law school with an LLB and now plans to study further for her diploma to become a lawyer.

The 21-year-old welcomed son Georgie into the world last summer, and admitted it had been a “huge juggling game”.

She said: “The summer before my final year I had a baby boy – his name is Georgie and I don’t know what I would do without him. This last year has been a constant juggling game, but if I can do it, anyone can.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed being a student and my time at RGU. Accomplishing university and leaving with a degree really does make me so proud of myself, especially after the last year.

“I think this year has taught us that you really can accomplish anything when you put your mind to it.”

As part of her course, Ms Maskama travelled to Vienna to attend one of the world’s most prestigious international moot competitions, the Willem C. Vis International Commercial Arbitration Moot.

She encouraged all law students to participate in that experience.

“My time at RGU has prepared me for my career as it has taught me how to be self-sufficient and this last year has really enhanced my technical skills”, she added.

“It has also taught me to be self-disciplined, particularly when studying from home. With sheer determination and hard work, anything is possible.”

