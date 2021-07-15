Aberdeen café left with ‘no other option’ than to close doors for good

A popular Aberdeen café has been forced to close it’s doors as yet another hospitality venue falls victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tasty Thistle announced on Wednesday that Saturday, July 17 would be their last day of trade.

Popular for their afternoon teas, the business said they had been left with “no other option” than to close their doors for good, despite their “huge success before Covid hit”.

Their statement read: “It is with a heavy heart that we must announce today that as of this Saturday the 17th we will closing the doors for good. Words don’t describe how difficult this decision was to make, but we have been left with no other option.

“We want to let everyone know that we have appreciated every single person who helped make The Tasty Thistle such a huge success before Covid hit and to those who continued to support us through.

“We will be operating a temporary delivery service for afternoon teas and treat boxes past this date but we will not be serving anything for sit in or to takeaway.”

The Tasty Thistle is just one of many hospitality venues announcing their closure, with The Ellon Kirk Centre Coffee Shop, Formartine’s and Grant Arms Cafe and B&B also shutting in recent months.

“You worked so hard to make a success of the business before Covid”

The news of the latest closure provoked sadness in loyal customers who had visited the café before and during the pandemic.

One said: “So sad to hear this… I can say without hesitation that you helped make our lockdown wedding afternoon meal – it was so lovely. I just want to thank you again and wish you all the best for the future.”

Another wrote: “So sorry to hear this the best afternoon tea ever. You worked so hard to make a success of the business before Covid.”

Another Aberdeen café showed moral support for the saddened owners, saying: “Thank you for your custom, loyalty, integrity and determination. You’ve given it everything in the most challenging conditions imaginable. You deserve a huge amount of credit.”

A “difficult decision” for owners, the closure comes after just over two years of trade for the business, who opened their doors for the first time in March 2019.

The café then went from strength to strength as they provided treats and lunches for customers across the city during lockdown.

However, with “heavy hearts”, the business will close for good on Saturday.