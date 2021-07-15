Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fresh plans for new mortuary just months after project given green light

By Jamie Hall
July 15, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
The revised plans for the mortuary have been submitted to Aberdeen City Council.
Fresh plans have been submitted for a new mortuary serving the whole of the north of Scotland, just months after it was approved by council chiefs.

Proposals for the North East Scotland and Northern Isles Integrated Mortuary at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) were officially given the green light by local authority planners in January.

However, just seven months later a new design has been submitted after a review was carried out, leading to several “significant” changes by planning consultant Keppie Design.

The footprint of the mortuary building now extends beyond the boundary of the site permission was granted for, meaning a new application has had to be submitted.

Under the new design, the main building has been repositioned while the boundary of the site has been revised.

Some parts of the structure, such as the garage, have been reduced in width, while the size of the service yard has also been altered.

Increased privacy for families

The new mortuary will increase the amount of privacy families have and improve the quality of service, according to the developers.

It will also include learning and teaching facilities on the upper floors.

“The new building will provide integrated mortuary services for the north-east of Scotland and the Northern Isles within a single facility,” a statement submitted alongside the new application reads.

The mortuary is due to be built at ARI.

“Central to the design solution is the requirement to improve privacy and dignity for the bereaved and to create a welcoming environment for their families.

“Extensive stakeholder engagement has been undertaken with members of staff and representatives of bereaved families to ensure that the building responds to the key principles of the client brief.

“This includes privacy and dignity within the bereavement suite, maximising opportunities for natural light in clinical, circulation and office spaces, and reducing the mass of the building to create a domestic scaled environment.”

Once completed, the new mortuary will replace two existing sites, both of which are ageing.

One is located at Queen Street police station, which is soon to be demolished, while the existing ARI mortuary was built in 1935 and is described as being in “poor physical condition”.

