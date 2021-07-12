Two charged after puppy attacked and killed by two dogs in Portsoy By Lauren Taylor July 12, 2021, 5:40 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm A man has been found dead after a multi-agency search early this morning. A teenager and a man have been charged after a five-month-old puppy was attacked by two dogs and later died from its injuries in Portsoy. The incident was reported as two dogs attacking a third around 12.50pm on Saturday, July 10, near Target Road. The five-month-old puppy was seriously injured in the attack and later died from it’s injuries. A 15-year-old male and a 28-year-old man have been charged in connection with the incident. A report will be sent to the Youth Justice Management Team and the Procurator Fiscal. Sergeant Graeme Cupples said: “This was a traumatic experience for the owner of the puppy who sadly died following the incident. “I would ask all dog owners to ensure that their pets are kept on a strong lead and under control when out in public.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.