Limited supply of Pfizer forces restrictions on drop-in vaccination sessions in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Limited supply of Pfizer forces restrictions on drop-in vaccination sessions in Aberdeen

By Denny Andonova
July 12, 2021, 10:43 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Pfizer drop-in vaccinations are only available after 2pm.
Pfizer drop-in vaccinations are only available after 2pm.

Drop-in sessions offering Aberdeen residents a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will operate with restrictions today due to low supply, NHS Grampian has announced.

Last week, the health board deployed the drop-in vaccination clinic in Aberdeen as part of  a national effort to boost the vaccination programme as positive Covid cases across the country continue to rise.

As part of the move, all over-18s are able to show up at P&J Live without previously booking an appointment to receive their first dose of the jab – or their second, if eight weeks have passed.

It came as health officials sought to accelerate the vaccine roll-out ahead of the July 19 target date for all adults in Scotland to have received at least one dose.

However, health bosses have announced that drop-in sessions for the second dose of the Pfizer jab today, July 12, will not be available until 2pm due to limited supply of the vaccine.

In a post on social media, NHS Grampian has confirmed, however, that all booked appointments for the Moderna and Astra Zeneca vaccine are still going ahead as normal.

Aberdeen has third lowest proportion of double jabbed people in Scotland

Last week, new Scottish Government data revealed Aberdeen City has the third lowest proportion of fully-vaccinated people.

Over 65% of the total population in Aberdeen have received their first dose of the vaccine, and 45.17% are double jabbed.

The latest statistics put Edinburgh and Glasgow as the areas with the lowest proportion of fully-vaccinated people – with 41.57% and 42.74% of the population having received both their doses, respectively.

Across the country, 7, 3,890,176 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,808,902 have received their second dose as of July.

Just over 71% of the population across Scotland have received their first dose of the vaccine, meanwhile 51.41% are now fully vaccinated.

Vaccination roll-out across the north and north-east

According to Scottish Government data, Na h-Eileanan Siar has the highest proportion of fully-vaccinated people across the country with 69.82% of the population having received both doses.

Additionally, 64.51% of the population in Orkney have received both doses, and 63.9% of the population in Shetland have been double jagged.

In Moray, 56.3% of the population have received both doses of the vaccination, and 55.72% of the population in Aberdeenshire have been given both doses.

The Highlands have reported that just over 54% of their population have been double jabbed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.