Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

John Lewis should ‘offer site to city’ after closure, claims Aberdeen MSP

By Jamie Hall
July 12, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Kevin Stewart suggested John Lewis should donate the building to the city.
Kevin Stewart suggested John Lewis should donate the building to the city.

Retail giant John Lewis has been urged to deliver “something truly transformational” by donating its closed George Street store to the city of Aberdeen.

Last week the partnership confirmed its store in the Granite City would not reopen, leaving the 200,000 square-foot unit vacant.

It had been suggested the site could be converted into housing after the chain announced plans to build 10,000 homes in the next few years.

Local experts gave the idea their backing – but John Lewis executives then said the Aberdeen site is not under consideration for the scheme.

The closure of the store sparked fears the building could be “left to rot” and become a target for anti-social behaviour.

Site needs ‘full study’

Now Kevin Stewart, the MSP for Aberdeen Central, has urged John Lewis to gift the site to the city to allow the area to be regenerated.

Kevin Stewart wants John Lewis to donate the site to the city of Aberdeen.

“What we need, and what I’ve consistently called for, is a masterplanning exercise to take place for the site,” Mr Stewart said.

“That needs to include a full study into the housing, business and retail needs of the area. That must also include George Street, which has been omitted from the current city masterplan proposals.

“In terms of the building itself, John Lewis could cement their legacy and their reputation as a socially responsible business by offering the site to the city. Such a goodwill gesture could allow for something truly transformational to be delivered here.

“If this does happen though, it’s essential that a public consultation actually canvasses ideas and opinions. Far too many ‘consultations’ recently have been tick-box exercises, with little scope for meaningful input.”

John Lewis ‘reviewing options’

John Lewis confirmed last week it would not reopen the 200,000 square-foot store following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, putting more than 260 jobs at risk.

That was despite the initial announcement that the closure was being considered being met with intense criticism, while tens of thousands of people signed petitions in protest.

A spokesman for John Lewis said: “The permanent closure of the shop has only just been confirmed following the completion of group consultation with our Aberdeen partners. We are now reviewing options for the future of the site, but no decisions have been made at this stage.”

John Lewis: Can housing plans revitalise Aberdeen city centre?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.