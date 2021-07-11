Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perv asked paedo hunter posing as girl if she slept in silk pyjamas or naked

By David McPhee
July 11, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Aaron McIntyre leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court
A north-east pervert asked what he thought was an underage girl whether she would meet him for sex.

Aaron McIntyre was caught in August 2020 while messaging a fake Facebook account created by an adult member of a paedophile hunter group posing as a 15-year-old called Kasey-Anne.

He was seen to repeatedly ask the girl to engage in sexual activity and send him pictures of herself.

The 39-year-old also quizzed the child about whether she liked to sleep in “silk pyjamas or naked”.

McIntyre pleaded guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to repeatedly message what he believed to be a child and of sending sexually explicit remarks, alongside attempting to induce the girl into meeting him and to send indecent images.

Accused asked child to ‘meet up’

Fiscal Depute Victoria Kerr told the court: “On August 4 2020 a friend request was received from a male, the accused, to the account posing as Kasey-Anne.

“The creator accepted the friend request and immediately received a message from the accused.

“He replied to this message again posing as a 15-year-old girl and further conversation took place.

“The accused then sent messages to Kasey-Anne making reference to how she preferred to sleep – asking ‘do you like silk pyjamas, or cotton or do you prefer to sleep naked?’

“He then further asked ‘what are you wearing now? Pyjamas, underwear or nothing at all?’”

Ms Kerr said McIntyre had then went on to encourage the 15-year-old to meet up with him, stating that “it would just be between us”.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court

Sheriff placed McIntyre on sex offenders’ register

The court also heard how McIntyre described graphic sexual fantasies he wanted to carry out with the girl across repeated massages to the Facebook account.

He also asked the girl whether she would sleep with him despite the clear age difference between them.

Ms Kerr said: “He asked if she was free during the day and if they could meet up.

“As the conversation developed the accused sent further sexualised messages, stating ‘you’re so hot’, ‘you’re turning me on’ and ‘I shouldn’t be thinking what I am’.

Sheriff Donald Ferguson deferred sentence for McIntyre, of Balnagask Avenue, Aberdeen, in order for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty assessment to be carried out.

He also placed the 39-year-old on the sex offenders register.

