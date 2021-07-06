Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Sacked worker took revenge on Findhorn Foundation by torching buildings

By David Love
July 6, 2021, 12:52 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Joseph Clark destroyed two buildings at the Findhorn Foundation
Joseph Clark destroyed two buildings at the Findhorn Foundation

A man burned down buildings at a Moray eco-village and caused £400,000 of damage in revenge for being made redundant.

Joseph Clark, who had been employed by the Findhorn Foundation for 16 years, torched the community centre he managed and another building earlier this year.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard the 49-year-old was to be made jobless and homeless on the day he reduced the buildings to rubble.

A cleaner spotted the flames about 2am on April 12 and alerted the emergency services.

A total of 10 fire appliances tackled the blaze and, with the help of low wind, managed to prevent the fire from spreading to other buildings, fiscal depute Martina Eastwood said.

The remains of the community centre at the Findhorn Foundation.

As firefighters tackled the inferno, Clark turned up at Forres Police Station to turn himself in. He couldn’t gain access but spoke into the intercom.

‘I have burned down two buildings’

A police vehicle then arrived with two police officers.

Ms Eastwood added: “They were flagged down by the accused. He approached them and stated he wished to hand himself in.

“He said ‘My name is Joseph Clark. I used to be employed by Findhorn Foundation and I have burned down two buildings’.”

Clark, described as an Inverness prisoner, appeared from custody and admitted wilful fire-raising.

Flames burned the Moray enclave’s community centre and main meditation sanctuary to the ground, leaving only charred supporting pillars and an external staircase.

The striking wooden hexagonal community centre building was home to large communal lunches and dinners with residents, shared Sunday singing sessions and workshops.

Sentence was deferred by Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald until August 16 for a background report.

Clark’s lawyer, Stephen Carty, said his client had instructed him not to apply for bail.

Mr Carty said that the Foundation had also written a letter of reference for his client and he handed it over to the bench.

In a statement following today’s court appearance, a spokeswoman for the Findhorn Foundation said: “Joseph Clark joined the Findhorn Foundation in June 2005 and has worked at two of our sites, at Cluny Hill in Forres and at The Park in Findhorn in our homecare department.

“Due to Scottish Government Covid-19 restrictions forcing a prolonged closure of our residential programmes, Joseph’s post was made redundant and he left our employment on 22 February 2021.

“He was due to leave his Findhorn Foundation accommodation on 12 April. Along with all other residential co-workers whose posts were being made redundant, Joseph received an enhanced redundancy payment from the Foundation and was given the opportunity to apply to the special fund for residential coworkers.

“Support was also offered on an emotional and practical level, for example, support from our in-house counselling service and assistance with finding accommodation.

“Our understanding was that he was going away for a few weeks and then he had secured accommodation in the local area.

“Joseph was well-known in the community and a familiar figure in and around the
Community Centre. Although we were aware that Joseph was unhappy with his post
being made redundant, we were deeply shocked and saddened when we heard that
Joseph was charged with this serious offence.

“We hold Joseph with compassion.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.